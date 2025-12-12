The Devil, starring Darshan in the lead role, has concluded its opening day on a high note. Backed by good pre-release buzz, the film received an impressive response in pre-sales, and it also enjoyed a strong turnout of the audience through over-the-counter ticket sales. As a result, it has clocked a solid day 1 collection at the Indian box office, falling just short of the actor’s last release, Kaatera. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kannada action entertainer released in theaters yesterday (December 11). It has received mostly negative reviews from critics, with many describing it as strictly for fans of Darshan. It has received criticism for its poor writing and execution. However, such reviews didn’t affect the film, which is understood as the actor returned to the big screens after a gap of almost two years. His strong fan base was enough to give the film a big start.

How much did The Devil earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Devil started its journey on an excellent note, registering 60% occupancy in the morning shows on the opening day. In the afternoon, occupancy remained steady at 52%. In the evening shows, it performed really well and recorded an impressive occupancy rate of 63%. In the night shows, the film hit it out of the park by recording an occupancy of 79%.

Amidst fan frenzy, The Devil scored a solid 10 crore net at the Indian box office on its day 1, as per Sacnilk. It equals 11.8 crore gross. With this, it has registered the second-biggest opening for Darshan in the post-COVID era after Kaatera (11 crore net). It surpassed Kranti (9.8 crore net) to claim the second spot.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, The Devil was made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, it has opened with 10 crore net in India, thus recovering 50% of its budget on the opening day itself. Since reviews and word of mouth among neutrals are mostly negative, the film may suffer a dent in its collections, but it is likely to recover its cost during the 4-day extended opening weekend.

