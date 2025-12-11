The Devil, starring Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre, released in theaters today. It has been one of the highly anticipated Kannada films of 2025, as it marked Darshan’s return to the big screen after almost two years. As expected, it is off to a solid start at the Indian box office, and the film is likely to become a successful affair in no time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Kannada action entertainer marks the comeback of D Boss after almost two years. He was last seen in Kaatera (2023). Despite a huge budget of 50 crores, it managed to become a successful affair by scoring 68.1 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared to Kaatera, D Boss’ latest release was made on a much lower budget, making things easy for it.

The Devil carries a controlled budget

While there’s no official word about the budget, The Devil was reportedly made at 20 crores. Against this cost, the film must earn 20 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Based on the buzz surrounding the film, it is expected to enter the safe zone within 2-3 days.

How much does The Devil need to become a hit at the Indian box office?

To secure a hit verdict, a film must make 100% returns, as per Koimoi’s parameters. So, The Devil will need to score a net collection of 40 crores to become a clean hit. Achieving 40 crore net collection isn’t a big task for the Darshan starrer, and if initial word of mouth comes out in favor, the target will be achieved in the opening week itself.

More about the film

The Kannada action film is directed by Prakash and produced by Prakash and J. Jayamma under the banner of Vaishno Studios and Jai Mata Combines. It was passed by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with a UA rating. It has a runtime of 169 minutes (2 hours and 49 minutes).

