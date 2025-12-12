The Ruben Fleischer-directed heist threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is nearing the end of its first month in theaters. The film holds a 61% critics’ score but a far stronger 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a clear divide between critics and viewers. With its current global haul of $210.6 million, the movie has already surpassed the worldwide earnings of Disney’s live-action Snow White ($205.7 million), Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another ($203.6 million), and Predator: Badlands ($180.7 million) (as per Box Office Mojo).

However, it remains uncertain whether the crime thriller can outgross its next 2025 box office target: The Bad Guys 2 ($239.2 million). The film still needs approximately $28.6 million to reach that milestone. That said, after overtaking several notable titles, the Jesse Eisenberg-Woody Harrelson starrer is now closing in on a beloved road-comedy starring Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. – the 2010 hit Due Date. Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t must earn to surpass it at the worldwide box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Due Date – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $56.6 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $210.6 million

Due Date – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $100.5 million

International: $111.2 million

Worldwide: $211.8 million

Based on the above numbers, the heist threequel is currently behind the Robert Downey Jr. road-comedy by around $1.2 million in global earnings. At its current pace and worldwide earnings, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to overtake Due Date’s lifetime total within the next few days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Unlikely To Surpass The First Two Films

With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t nearing the one-month mark in theaters, and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash set to release later this month, the odds of the threequel surpassing the earnings of its predecessors appear slim. The first film grossed $351.7 million worldwide, while the second collected $334.9 million. For the latest installment to overtake them, it would need to earn an additional $141.1 million and $124.3 million, respectively, figures that now seem highly improbable given its current momentum.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Plot

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

