With a current worldwide total of $210.2 million, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is well past its estimated $90 million budget (as per Variety). However, using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the trilogy would need to hit roughly $225 million worldwide, leaving about $14.8 million still to go before it breaks even at the box office. Whether it manages to cross that mark remains to be seen, but the film has nonetheless secured a spot among the top 20 highest-grossing global releases of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo).

On the domestic front, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer has earned $56.2 million, placing it as the 32nd highest-grossing film of the year in North America. Having already surpassed the domestic totals of The Naked Gun, Karate Kid: Legends, and Mickey 17, the crime thriller is now closing in on the North American earnings of the John Wick spin-off Ballerina. Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to collect to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Ballerina – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $56.2 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $210.2 million

Ballerina – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $58.1 million

International: $79.1 million

Worldwide: $137.2 million

Based on the above numbers, the heist threequel is currently behind the Ana de Armas-starrer action film by around $1.9 million domestically. At its current pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to surpass this target before the end of its theatrical run. The final outcome should be clear in the coming weeks.

How Close Is Now You See Me: Now You Don’t To Entering 2025’s Top 30 Domestic Earners

As noted earlier, the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise currently stands at 32nd place among 2025’s top-grossing films at the domestic box office. To break into the top 30, it must surpass the North American total of the star-studded animated film The King of Kings, which earned $60.3 million domestically.

With its current domestic haul, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to collect an additional $4.1 million to reach that benchmark. Whether it can close that gap should become clear over the next couple of weeks.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

