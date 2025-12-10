Predator: Badlands is a 2025 sci-fi action adventure featuring Elle Fanning in the leading role. It is already one of the top 5 highest-grossing films in Fanning’s career. However, it should be noted that we have not included films in which she appeared as a child, such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and others like that. So scroll below to know more.

The movie has slowed down a little now, but is still earning record collections at the box office for the franchise. It is also the highest-grossing film in the entire Predator franchise, including the Alien vs Predator films. Fanning has been largely appreciated for her performance in this sci-fi movie.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection worldwide

Box Office Mojo’s report reveals that Predator: Badlands collected $188k on this Monday at the domestic box office, with a decline of 41% from last week. The domestic total of the film is $88.4 million after over a month. Internationally, it stands at $91.8 million cume, bringing the worldwide total to $180.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $88.4 million

International – $91.8 million

Worldwide – $180.2 million

4th-highest-grossing film, Elle Fanning worldwide

It is the 4th highest-grossing film of Elle Fanning among her leading or lead ensemble roles. She was very young when she appeared in movies, including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Deja Vu, hence it has been excluded from this list. Badlands is right behind Super 8’s $260.1 million global total.

Check out the top five films of Elle Fanning

Maleficent (2014) – $759.8 million Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) – $491.7 Super 8 (2011) – $260.1 million Predator: Badlands (2025) – $180.2 million A Complete Unknown (2024) – $140.5 million

Elle Fanning plays Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani Corporation synthetic who partners with Dek, a young Tautja outcast. She also appears as Tessa, a Weyland-Yutani synthetic and Thia’s sister who opposes her and Dek in Predators: Badlands.

