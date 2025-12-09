Dan Trachtenberg’s film Predator: Badlands is one of the most popular sci-fi action flicks of the year. It once again revived the Predator franchise and has already emerged as the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator domestically and worldwide. However, it is still considerably far away from its break-even target worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Predator: Badlands at the worldwide box office

The movie was released in early November and completed four weeks at the cinemas. Badlands collected $1.8 million on its 5th weekend at the box office in North America with a decline of 61.6% from the Thanksgiving-boosted last weekend. It also lost a harsh 670 theaters in North America, and its domestic collection stands at $88.25 million after 31 days.

Predator: Badlands is on track to earn $100 million at the overseas box office, and it might happen in the upcoming weeks. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the sci-fi flick featuring Elle Fanning collected $91.8 million overseas to date. Adding that to its $88.2 million domestic collection, the worldwide collection has hit $180.06 million. It is the highest-grossing film in the Predator and the Alien vs Predator franchises.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $88.2 million

International – $91.8 million

Worldwide – $180.0 million

More than $80 million away from hitting break-even!

Predator: Badlands is reportedly the most expensive film in the franchise. According to a Variety report, Elle Fanning‘s film was made on a budget of $105 million. Therefore, the film must collect around $263 million at the worldwide box office. Badlands has raked in $180.06 million worldwide after a month. The 2025 movie is still around $83 million away from achieving its break-even target. It needs a 46% jump to hit that mark at the worldwide box office.

What is the film about?

Predator: Badlands, released in November, pits a deadly Yautja against a group of survivors in a lawless desert. As the Predator hunts, they must fight for survival against both the alien and ruthless human foes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Japan Box Office: Surpasses A Ghibli & A Harry Potter Movie In Its 12th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News