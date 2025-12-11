Having completed two weeks in theaters, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 continues to shine at the global box office. The film has earned strong acclaim from both critics and audiences, and its commercial performance reflects that momentum. With a current worldwide total of $954.9 million, the buddy-cop comedy has now entered the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time (as per Box Office Mojo). Currently positioned at Rank 71, it has recently surpassed major past hits, including Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Finding Nemo (2003), Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and Shrek 2 (2004).

When it comes to 2025’s top-grossing titles, the Zootopia sequel is now on the verge of overtaking the film currently holding the third spot worldwide. With momentum still strong, it stands just shy of becoming 2025’s third-highest-grossing movie. Here’s a breakdown of how much more Zootopia 2 needs to earn to achieve this milestone at the global box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. 2025’s Top 3 Films – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against the top three highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $227.5 million

International: $727.4 million

Worldwide: $954.9 million

In comparison, here’s how the current top three films of 2025 have performed at the global box office:

Ne Zha 2: $1.9 billion

Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion

A Minecraft Movie: $957.9 million

As the numbers indicate, Zootopia 2 is just behind the year’s third-highest-grossing film, A Minecraft Movie, which stands at $957.9 million worldwide. This means the Disney sequel needs to collect roughly $3 million more to surpass it. Given its strong momentum, it appears to be only a matter of time before Zootopia 2 overtakes the film and secures the No. 3 spot of 2025.

Can Zootopia 2 Become 2025’s Second-Highest Grosser?

Given its current worldwide total and if it continues its strong box office momentum, Zootopia 2 does have a chance of surpassing Lilo & Stitch’s $1.04 billion global haul to claim the No. 2 spot of 2025. To achieve this milestone, the animated sequel needs to earn approximately $83 million more worldwide. Whether it can reach that target will become clearer in the coming weeks as its theatrical run unfolds.

Zootopia 2 – Story & Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

