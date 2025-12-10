Zootopia 2, Disney’s animated sequel to the beloved 2016 hit, arrived in theaters on November 26, 2025, and, much like the original, earned glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. The buddy-cop adventure currently boasts a 92% critics’ score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. And soon after release, it wasted no time in setting the box office on fire.

With a current worldwide total of $938.4 million, the sequel is already the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. Of this, $223.4 million comes from North America, while $715 million has been generated overseas, making it the ninth-biggest domestic performer of the year. The big question now is how close Zootopia 2 is to matching and possibly surpassing the domestic earnings of the first film, Zootopia. Let’s break down the numbers.

Zootopia 2 vs. Zootopia – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $223.4 million

International: $715 million

Worldwide: $938.4 million

Zootopia – Box Office Summary

North America: $341.3 million

International: $682.5 million

Worldwide: $1.02 billion

The above figures show that Zootopia 2 is currently trailing the original’s domestic total by roughly $117.9 million. While the sequel continues to post strong numbers, it remains to be seen how close it can get to the first film’s North American benchmark, or whether it might even surpass it. The picture should become clearer in the coming weeks as its theatrical run progresses.

Zootopia 2 – Estimated Profit Calculation

Produced on a budget of $150 million (per Comic Book), the film needed to reach approximately $375 million worldwide to break even using the commonly applied 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current global earnings of $938.4 million, the film has generated an estimated $563.4 million in revenue beyond its breakeven point. As the movie continues its run in several territories, this surplus is expected to grow further.

More About Zootopia 2

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

