With a current global haul of $209.7 million, the heist threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has climbed to the 20th spot among 2025’s highest-grossing films, placing it just behind The Bad Guys 2, which stands at $239.2 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). This means the crime thriller now needs to collect around $29.5 million more to overtake the animated sequel. However, with the film already over three weeks into its theatrical run, it remains uncertain whether it can reach this benchmark during its current box office run.

After surpassing the lifetime global earnings of multiple past hits, including Anthony Hopkins’ Red Dragon (2002), George Clooney’s Tomorrowland (2015), and The Fast and the Furious (2001), Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is now edging closer to the worldwide total of one of the early 2000s’ most iconic psychological horror films, celebrated for its unforgettable twist ending. That film is Nicole Kidman’s 2001 supernatural chiller The Others. Here’s how much Now You See Me: Now You Don’t still needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Others – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $55.7 million

International: $154 million

Worldwide: $209.7 million

The Others – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $96.6 million

International: $113.4 million

Worldwide: $210 million

Based on the above figures, Ruben Fleischer’s heist flick currently trails behind the horror hit by roughly $300K in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, it is expected that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t should overtake The Others within the next few days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – How Far It Is From Box Office Break-Even Target

Made on an estimated $90 million budget (as per Variety), the Jesse Eisenberg-Woody Harrelson heist threequel needed to hit roughly $225 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current earnings, the film now requires approximately $15.3 million more to reach that threshold, a target it is still reasonably positioned to achieve before its theatrical run concludes, provided it receives the required box office boost. A clearer picture of its box office fate should emerge in the coming weeks.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Story

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a powerful and dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they employ bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their most ambitious trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

