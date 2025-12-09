The American filmmaker Joss Whedon is best known for being the creator of popular television series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. In movies, he is one man behind The Avengers, which changed the world of superhero movies forever. He has been associated with many pop culture-influencing films, but has directed a handful of them. In this article, we will be ranking his directed films from highest-grossing to lowest.

Whedon’s takeover of Justice League quickly unraveled into a firestorm of accusations, as Ray Fisher alleged abusive, racially insensitive behavior during reshoots and Gal Gadot claimed he threatened her career over creative disputes. Supported by cast and crew accounts—and echoed by resurfaced claims from Whedon’s Buffy era—the controversy painted a picture of a director abusing power on set, ultimately tarnishing his once-celebrated reputation and overshadowing much of his earlier legacy.

Besides Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he has directed only two more movies, Serenity and Much Ado About Nothing. The MCU movies are undoubtedly the biggest blockbusters in his directorial filmography. But which one is in the top spot? Scroll below to find out.

4. Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Worldwide collection – $5.3 million

Joss Whedon’s 2012 film is a sleek, modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s comedy, shot in twelve days at his home. The film blends sharp banter with intimate charm, giving the classic play a stylish contemporary edge.

3. Serenity (2005)

Worldwide collection – $40.4 million

Serenity (2005) is Joss Whedon’s feature-film continuation of his cult sci-fi series Firefly, reuniting Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Summer Glau, and the full ensemble cast. Blending space-western action with emotional character payoffs, the film delivers a gripping story that gives fans closure while standing strong as a tight, inventive sci-fi thriller on its own.

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Worldwide collection – $1.4 billion

Avengers: Age of Ultron reunites the MCU’s core cast, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, with Elizabeth Olsen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and James Spader joining the cast in key roles. It pushes the Avengers toward darker conflicts, bigger stakes, and the fractures that lead into Captain America: Civil War.

1. The Avengers (2012)

Worldwide collection – $1.5 billion

The first MCU film to unite Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye for the first time. The Avengers is a massive critical and commercial hit, setting the template for MCU team-ups with its sharp humour, character chemistry, and the iconic battle of New York.

Joss Whedon was last associated with The Nevers as its director, writer, executive producer, and creator.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Advertisement

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Japan Box Office: Surpasses A Ghibli & A Harry Potter Movie In Its 12th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News