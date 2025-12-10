Now You See Me: Now You Don’t can relax a bit, as the gap between its current global total and the break-even target has been significantly reduced. The crime thriller is expected to achieve that by the upcoming weekend. The Jesse Eisenberg starrer is still considerably far away from the global earnings of its predecessors. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Now You See Me 3 collected $348k this Monday at the domestic box office. The crime thriller declined by 26.9% from the previous week, despite losing a significant number of theaters in North America. After 25 days, the film starring Jesse Eisenberg collected $55.6 million at the North American box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected 73.5% of the global share at the international box office. The crime thriller’s overseas total after 25 days is $154.0 million, and combined with the domestic total of $55.6 million, the worldwide collection of Now You See Me 3 is $209.6 million. It is the 20th-highest-grossing film of 2025, having surpassed Snow White’s $205.6 million global haul.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $55.6 million

International – $154.0 million

Worldwide – $209.6 million

Less than $20 million away from hitting its break-even target!

According to several media outlets, Now You See Me 3 was made on a budget of $90 million. For a crime thriller sequel, the budget is moderate, considering it features an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman. According to industry standards, its break-even target is $225 million, and the film has already crossed the biggest hurdle: surpassing the $200 million global milestone.

Now You See Me 3 is now less than $20 million away from hitting its break-even target at the worldwide box office. The film needs a 7.3% increase to achieve its break-even point in terms of collection. The film is expected to hit $225 million worldwide in the upcoming three-day weekend.

More about the movie

The third installment of Now You See Me centers on a diamond heist that reunites retired Horsemen illusionists with new performers, including Greenblatt, Smith, and Sessa, as they target dangerous criminals. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office Day 4: Less Than $5M Away From Surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News