Marvel is stirring the pot again as 2025 nears its end, and this time the buzz circles around Avengers: Doomsday, a movie already shaping up to be one of the studio’s loudest moments in years.

Fans have already watched Marvel keep things quiet for months, offering only a sprawling cast reveal back in March and a single apparent fact that Robert Downey Jr. is returning as Doctor Doom. Now add Fox’s original X-Men, a handful of mystery multiverse faces, and the MCU’s usual lineup, and the anticipation has been climbing fast.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Runtime Revealed

Now the first real spark has arrived. A listing from the Korea Media Rating Board claims the debut Avengers: Doomsday trailer runs 1 minute 25 seconds. It is a touch longer than Disney’s recent teases for Moana, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Toy Story 5, which gives fans the sense that Marvel is ready to stretch the moment a little. The studio has every reason to do so since the film does not land until December 18, 2026, and dropping a teaser a full year early feels bold and calculated.

Trailer Expected To Arrive With Avatar: Fire and Ash

There is still no official release date for the trailer. However, a Collider report from November 6 suggested its arrival alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, also known as Avatar: Fire and Ash. With James Cameron’s sequel hitting theaters on December 19, the clock is ticking down, and the teaser sits only days away. Marvel may even push it online before the Avatar crowds get their hands on it, especially since fans tend to record and leak everything the second the lights go down.

A 1-minute 25-second teaser might sound brief to some, but it perfectly captures the moment. The film is still a year out, and the goal now is to set the tone and hint at a story that has stayed locked behind studio doors. The bigger trailer moments will come later, likely circling primary stages like the Super Bowl or San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The trailer for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is 1 minute and 25 seconds long. pic.twitter.com/acGFRhEUgB — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) December 9, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

