Avengers: Doomsday is becoming one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the post-Endgame era. Victor Werner von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, emerges as the biggest villain after Thanos in the MCU. The magnitude of the battle compels Marvel Studios to unite numerous key squads in one narrative.

The movie is also directly connected to the closing scenes of Endgame, which heightens the excitement for fans. With fresh updates of the movie circulating on social media, the picture of the chief participants in the fight on the front lines is slowly becoming clear.

The Teams Joining Forces Against Doom

The X handle Marvel Updates recently reported on the different groups that would appear in the film. The New Avengers team will consist of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Sentry, Ghost, U.S. Agent, and Red Guardian. This group combines warriors with unpredictable abilities. Every individual uses a combat approach, enabling the team to handle a wide variety of missions.

The core Avengers squad will feature Captain America, Thor, Falcon, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and Loki. This squad represents the main branch of the Avengers. Captain America leads the team, Thor returns with his godlike strength, and Loki’s presence adds an interesting twist to the setup. Shang-Chi and Ant-Man bring fresh energy to this lineup.

The X Men will also join the fight with Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Beast, Professor X, Magneto, and Gambit. Fans have been waiting for the X Men to step into the MCU in a big way.

The Fantastic Four squad will feature Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. This group adds scientific knowledge, heavy power, and a strong family bond that often shapes their missions.

The Wakandans will also be there with Black Panther, M’Baku, and Namor. Wakanda remains a key player in the MCU, and Namor’s presence makes this team even stronger.

Avengers: Endgame Connection

New reports indicate that the teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has been listed on Korea’s Media Rating Board. The buzz increased even more after Marvel Studios announced that Avengers: Endgame will return to cinemas on September 25, 2026. There is a clear purpose behind this re-release. Doomsday is connected directly to Endgame and continues the story from that point.

With so many teams, multiple power levels, and a villain as strong as Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest crossover films.

Avengers: Endgame — Back in theaters, September 2026. pic.twitter.com/PRmW9pEAxm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 5, 2025

