The Golden Globes 2026 nominations are finally out. Marvel fans have noticed by now that none of the studio’s films earned a nomination this year. The list is filled with strong contenders from various genres, but the three 2025 Marvel films, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World, are notably absent.

2025 wasn’t a big year for the Marvel Calendar. None of the movies released truly made the groundbreaking impact necessary to be recognized at major award shows. But fans would still be disappointed with the results.

However, let’s also take a look at the feature films that made the list and might interest fans.

How The Nomination List Stands Without Marvel

The nominations were announced at the Beverly Hilton by Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall. The event covered 28 categories across films, television, and the newly added podcast section.

The awards race is led by the film One Battle After Another, which has earned nine nominations. Sentimental Value and Sinners follow with eight and seven nominations, respectively. On the television side, The White Lotus and Adolescence received several nods and continue to remain the favorites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

In the Best Cinematic and box office achievement categories, films like Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and KPop Demon Hunters, among others, earned recognition. These titles are expected to be major players during the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

With all these films getting attention, Marvel’s absence is even more noticeable. The studio did not appear in any significant or technical category. Fans who were expecting at least one nomination were left disappointed.

What To Know About The 2026 Ceremony

The 83rd Golden Globes will air on January 11, 2026, on CBS in the United States. It will also stream on Paramount Plus. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on January 12, 2026. The official Golden Globes Instagram account has also shared the nomination details along with the date and time. The awards ceremony this year will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser)

Even without Marvel in the race, the lineup includes many exciting films that are worth the attention of fans.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 21: Inches Away From Hitting The $300 Million Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News