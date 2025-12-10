The new year is going to start with a bang with the fast-paced sci-fi thriller Mercy. The film, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, has dropped its second official trailer, and it is absolutely heart-thumping and nerve-wracking. The film is set to arrive in January, and we are here with our honest thoughts on the film’s latest trailer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been directed by the Russian filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, best known for films like Wanted and Night Watch. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Chris Sullivan, Kylie Rogers, Jeff Pierre, Rafi Gavron, Jamie McBride, and Kenneth Choi.

Mercy trailer review

From the beginning till the end of the Mercy trailer, I could not take my eyes away, nor could I blink. It is so high-octane and fast-paced, somewhat similar to what AI can accomplish within seconds. The two-minute trailer is chaotic, starting with Chris Pratt as a LAPD detective sitting in a car with his partner. His partner gets hit by the car, seemingly by Pratt’s.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt‘s character, Detective Raven, is also accused of murdering his wife, and all of this is set in a futuristic world where artificial intelligence governs every aspect of justice. Pratt’s character will have to defend himself before an unyielding AI Judge played by Rebecca Ferguson within 90 minutes. The Dune star looks strict, poised, and perfectly in sync with her character. The music complements the movie’s overall urgency well. The trailer also hints that Raven has darker secrets, but nothing much has been revealed about the film’s story.

Mercy’s trailer showcases that it will be a gritty courtroom drama with some heart-stopping moments. We have seen how amazing Timur Bekmambetov’s work is in Wanted and War of the Worlds. Therefore, my excitement is piqued, and I just cannot wait to catch it on the most premium screen, since it has been filmed for IMAX and presented in 3D for an immersive theatrical experience.

Check out the trailer below:

More about the film

Written by Marco van Belle and produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, and Majd Nassif, Mercy, featuring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, is set for release on January 23.

