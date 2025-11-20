Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma are one of the rarest jodis in Bollywood who nail bromance with their comic timing! The two of them are now off to another adventure, mischief, which is titled Rahu Ketu! The teaser of the film has been dropped, and it looks funny! With astrology-inspired chaos, folklore twists, and sharp comedy, the teaser sets the stage for a film where destiny goes hilariously off-track.

The teaser drops with the infectious burst of chaotic energy that Bollywood has been missing. A title invoking two dark, mythological shadow planets could have been heavy, but the teaser brilliantly flips the script, presenting a mischievous duo whose bad luck generates non-stop hilarity.

Rahu Ketu’s vibe seems to be entertaining. It promises to be a well-produced, chaotic buddy comedy. The teaser introduces audiences to Piyush Mishra in a mystical avatar—one who seems to know far more about “dasha” and “disha” than anyone bargained for. One fateful encounter later, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma find themselves transformed into the modern-day embodiments of Rahu and Ketu, kicking off a chain of celestial confusion, cosmic comedy, and pure entertainment. Meanwhile, Shalini Pandey’s fleeting appearance already hints at trouble, charm, or both.

“The moment I heard Rahu Ketu, I knew this was going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done- and what an experience it’s been,” said Varun Sharma while discussing the film, and honestly, Varun and his choochaa energy elevate the trailer to another level!

Pulkit Samrat added, “Rahu Ketu is one of the most exciting films I’ve been a part of – wildly original, full of cosmic madness, and driven with so much heart. I genuinely can’t wait for the audience to experience the world we’ve created.” It seems like these promises will be fulfilled, looking at the funny dialogues and even funnier cast!

Writer-director Vipul Vig shared, “Astrology has always fascinated me, and reimagining it through humour and heart was something I was eager to explore.” Rahu Ketu’s teaser is infectious, and the high-energy package confirms the film knows exactly what it wants to be: a loud, slick, buddy comedy driven by the winning formula of Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma.

Directed and written by Vipul Vig, the film blends myth with modern madness, supported by a vibrant ensemble featuring Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha. Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, Rahu Ketu promises a celestial comic ride where the planets may not always align, but the laughs definitely will. Rahu Ketu releases in theatres on 16 January 2026.

