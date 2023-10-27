Fukrey 3 Box Office (After 29 Days): Collects Over 2 Crores, Crosses 95 Crores & Chasing Welcome Back's Lifetime!

Fukrey 3 managed to hang in there in the fifth week despite the release of Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2 and had a few shows allocated to it at selected screens. As a result, it brought in 2.23 crores more. This was buoyed primarily by 46 lakhs more, which came on the Dussehra holiday.

The film has now gone under the 25 lakh mark, as Thursday’s collections stood at 18 lakhs. Today, the shows have further reduced since three new movies have arrived – Tejas, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, and 12th Floor. Though these are not event films, they would end up having a share of 1500-1800 screens for sure. Then there are other holdover releases as well.

Fukrey 3 has now stretched to 95.54 crores and will now end up hitting 97 crores for sure. The maximum distance that a film has ended up covering in the 90s is Welcome Back, which closed at 97 crores, and this one may end up beating that record by coming closest ever to the 100 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

