Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their next release, Tiger 3. While the film has been kept low on buzz, a unique promotional strategy by Yash Raj Films, the spy-thriller is already grabbing attention due to crossing paths with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, promising a bigger Spy Universe film.

Coming to the economics of the film, the action thriller, third in the Tiger franchise, has big targets ahead with SRK’s Pathaan and Jawan, both entering the 500 crore club along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which also crossed the 500 crore mark. Now, the same is being expected from Maneesh Sharma’s directorial.

However, while 500 crore is a pressure, what seems like a cakewalk now is the 100 crore club, which once upon a time was a hard-earned achievement. Salman Khan leads the pack of films in the club with as many as 16, 100 crore films. Tiger 3 would be Bhaijaan’s 17th 100-crore film in the club.

While this much-acclaimed club was introduced by Aamir Khan, with Ghajini being the first 100-crore film in 2009, it took Salman Khan two years to enter this club with Dabangg in 2010. The film took 10 days to enter the 100 crore club and finished its lifetime business at 145 crore.

Interestingly, the Sultan actor started making swifter entries in the 100 crore club, and his fastest have been three days with films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, his last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, again went back to his initial days of box office performances as the film took 10 days to enter the 100 crore club and finished at 110 crore.

Coming to the Tiger Franchise, Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger entered the 100-crore club in 6 days as it finished the race at 198 crore. Whereas Tiger Zinda Hai took only 3 days to enter the 100 crore club with a lifetime business of 339.16 crore.

Check out all the 100 crore club films of Salman Khan and the number of days they took to enter the club.

Dabangg (2010) – 10 days Ready (2011) – 12 days Bodyguard (2011) – 8 days Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 6 days Dabangg 2 (2012) – 6 days Jai Ho (2014) – 10 days Kick (2014) – 5 days Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 3 days Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – 3 days Sultan (2016)- 3 days Tubelight (2017) – 6 days Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 3 days Race 3 (2018) – 3 days Bharat (2019) – 4 days Dabangg 3 (2019) – 5 days Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) – 10 days

Now, of course, Salman Khan is going to match his last Tiger release, but will he beat it to make Tiger 3 the swiftest entry to the 100-crore club in his entire career?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tejas Box Office Day 1 VS Opening Of Kangana Ranaut’s Films In Post-Pandemic Era: Will The ‘Queen’ Find Her Lost Touch With Her Latest Action Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News