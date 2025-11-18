It felt like an eternity to wait for the Dhurandhar trailer to arrive, but all good things are worth waiting for! This is one of the best trailers I have seen this year, introducing each and every character with proper, hard-hitting, massy lines! The action biggie stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, along with Ranveer Singh!

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the trailer truly defines how violence should be presented on screen. It is definitely gory and brutal, but it seems to have a very valid reason to be so gory, and this is where this film seems to be exploding at the box office, bringing one of the finest action biggies to the table!

Dhurandhar trailer assures that this is no normal action film by the man who gave us Uri: The Surgical Strike. The trailer is also not a simple adrenaline-fueled, bloody, violent glimpse of an action biggie. In fact, it seems to set the stage for one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of this year!

Although I agree that there should not be any term such as ‘violence with a purpose.’ But this trailer has some purpose for all this gory setup. So much of the violence in the trailer definitely makes me anxious and intrigued all at the same time, but I am intrigued by the scale of this massive film, with high stakes and an immensely powerful starcast!

The best thing about this trailer is that every single character entry is not just a cameo, but a statement, backed by a powerful punchline. Sanjay Dutt‘s entry just elevates the trailer to another level, which already started at an all-time high with Arjun Rampal!

Ranveer Singh is a chameleon, and he yet again does what he does best – transforming into a beast on-screen. As he is introduced in the trailer with a hint that he is the wrath of god, his rugged look, long hair, beard, and those intense, wounded eyes definitely make him a winner!

Obviously, there will be instant comparisons to a certain Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, but Aditya Dhar makes sure to show how and why violence needs to be presented on screen. One of his dialogues say, “Pataakhe Khatam Ho Gaye Ho To Apna Dhamaka Shuru Karo.”

Dhurandhar promises a spectacle, an intense spy thriller, and I am very excited for this one.

