Ahead of the festive season, Bollywood is delivering one hit after the other and surprising fans with music singles. Taking the cue, Darshan Raval too has released his festive track Dhol Bajaa featuring actor Warina Hussain. The video sees Warina transition from a girl next door look in denim to that of a complete desi one.

The song has already crossed 10M views across.

The vibrant visuals of the song are packed with energetic dancers, among which Warina Hussain stands out with her smooth Garba moves in a beautiful ghagra-choli and a peacock feather tattoo. Both darshan’s and Warina’s fans couldn’t stop complimenting their chemistry, a fan tweeted “ @Warina_Hussain you lip-synced prakriti’s lyrical part so well, so beautifully 😩. Many actors fail in lip-syncing but you did it so well 💙🎶. It made the music video way more beautiful ”

Warina Hussain expresses her gratitude after the release of her song, “I am very happy with the response and love we have been getting. I am super excited for Navratri, I can’t wait to listen to this song playing on Garba grounds massively this year”.

Warina Hussain further adds, “Darshan has a charming voice I think darshan and I we have that garba connection. From Chogada tara to now Dhol Bajaa.I just couldn’t say no when I heard this song. Garba is always fun and Navratri has my heart. We had a lot of fun shooting this song also Darshan is very sweet, he gives love to everyone around him and I took a little advantage and blackmailed him into buying me gifts.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

On the work front, Warina Hussain just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.

