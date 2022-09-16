Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput still sends chills down our spines as the mystery of his death is yet to be solved. The actor’s sudden death in 2020 changed the perception about the film industry completely and things like boycott trends started ever since. While the investigation by CBI is still going, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan has come out making some shocking claims about SSR’s death. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, Sushant died on 14th June 2020. The actor allegedly died by suicide but the allegations of foul play led CBI to take over the case and the investigation agency is yet to give its verdict. Even before the investigation gets complete, many have already declared it to be murder. Now Aamir Khan’s brother too believes the same.

While talking to Times Now Navbharat about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Faisal Khan said, “I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

That’s really a strong statement made by Faisal Khan, but before making any assumptions, let’s wait till the verdict of the CBI is out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Meanwhile, recently Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh took an indirect jibe at Karan Johar’s Brahmastra and said that the whole of Bollywood will be destroyed one day. “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect,” Meetu had written on Instagram.

