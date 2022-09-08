It’s been quite a few days since Kamaal Rashid Khan was taken into custody and put behind bars. The self-claimed critic landed in jail owing to the tweets he posted in 2020 about late legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. On August 29, he was arrested and today i.e., on September 8, the controversial king walked out of the jail. The self-styled critic was in jail not due to one but two reasons. Recently, a fitness model also accused KRK of molesting her at his bungalow in Mumbai.

A day back, KRK got bail in the molestation case but continued to serve the sentence for his derogatory tweets till today.

However now in the shocking turn of events, KRK’s son has made rather serious allegations. Taking to the KRK’s account, his son Faisal Kamaal claimed that his life is in danger as some people are torturing him to kill him. He further tagged Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis seeking help for them. Towards the end of his Tweets, he even claimed that he doesn’t want KRK to be killed like Sushant Singh Rajput.

A series of tweets on KRK’s Twitter account read, “I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @juniorbachchan @Riteishd and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him.”

“Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK,” read the following Tweet.

Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

We have often seen KRK induLging in conversations and lauding actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle. However, Ever since KRK has been arrested his Twitter account has been dormant.

What are your thoughts on his son’s claims? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi.

