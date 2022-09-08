Asha Bhosle is a name etched in our hearts and minds thanks to her melodious voice many of us grew up hearing. The singer – who is known for her superhit songs like Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Aaja Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali, O Mere Sona Re, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and more, was married to musician RD Burman. But do you know how their relationship began?

Advertisement

Well, in 1993, the Padma Vibhushan-awardee got candid about why she said yes to him. In the same chat, she also recalled her sister, late Lata Mangeshkar’s reaction to their relationship and more. Read

Advertisement

During a 1993 interview with The Quint, Asha Bhosle got candid about how her and RD Burman’s relationship started. Answering the question asked, the legendary singer said, “Yeh mere peechhe pade thhe, Asha tumhara sur bahut achha hai, main tumhari awaaz par fida hoon. Finally, kya karti? Ok, kar diya (He was after me, Asha you have a very good tune, I’m smitten by your voice. Finally what could I do? I said okay).”

In the same conversation, Asha Bhosle also recalled the reactions of her sister Lata Mangeshkar and other family members regarding her relationship with RD Burman. The Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri singer said, “Didi ne aaj tak iss baare mein kabhi kuch nahin bola, na mujh se, na Pancham se (Till date, she hasn’t said anything about the matter, neither to me nor to Pancham).” For those who do not know, Rahul Dev (RD) Burman is fondly known as Pancham.

Asha and Burman tied the knot in 1960 – a second marriage for both of them. Asha was earlier married to Ganpatrao Bhosle who passed away in 1966, while Pancham Da was married to Rita Patel, who he divorced in 1971.

Throughout their career of several decades, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman recorded many songs together which went on to become hits. They also performed at live shows. Some of their collabs included the raunchy cabaret Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, the rebellious Dum Maro Dum, the sexy Duniya Mein, the romantic Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and many more.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Trailer Out! Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan’s Mind Games Are Sure To Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram