Not just in films, but even in the lives of Bollywood people, the romance had been larger than life. One such is a tale of romance between industry veterans Asha Bhosle and RD Burman. The veteran singer had once revealed how her late husband kept sending her roses for years. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Ashaji and Burman married in 1980, nine years later the music composer separated from his first wife Rita Patel. The duo delivered some of the evergreen Bollywood songs as a couple and just like their chartbuster songs, their romance too has been very interesting. It’s truly a filmy one!

Advertisement

While talking to The Quint, Asha Bhosle revealed, “Once he (RD Burman) scared the daylights out of me by wearing an Afro-wig in the dark. He’d mimic everyone, including me. For years, he’d send me flowers anonymously. One day, the roses were delivered in the presence of Majrooh Saab and Pancham. I said, ‘Throw them away. Some fool keeps wasting his roses on me.’ Pancham’s face fell. That’s when Majrooh Saab laughed, ‘It’s this fool who’s been sending you the roses’.”

Asha Bhosle further revealed how their romance bloomed through music. She added, “Music was the basic foundation of our marriage: We could listen to Bismillah Khan, the Beatles, Shirley Bassey..and so many more for hours and hours. Pancham would emerge from his shower, in a lungi kurta, at 9.30 am and till 3 pm, we’d be humming together to the albums of John Coltrane, Earth Wind and Fire, Sergio Mendes, Santana, the Rolling Stones, Blood Sweat and Tears, Chuck Correa, Osibisa…oh so many. Our taste for music was eclectic, and that was our everlasting bond.”

The duo truly gave some serious couple goals back during their time!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting throwbacks.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake Is Hrithik Roshan’s Most Expensive Movie To Date, Budget Goes Beyond War’s 158 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram