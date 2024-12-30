Asha Bhosle is one of the most iconic voices of the Indian film industry. While she is 91 years old now, the legendary playback singer has once again proven that her charisma and timeless voice continue to enchant fans worldwide. During a recent event, the iconic singer performed Karan Aujla’s “Tauba Tauba” in her own style. Known for her classical singing, Bhosle has yet again proven that genre is no boundary for her passion for music.

The moment quickly became the talk of the town, especially after a clip of her performance went viral on social media. What added to the excitement was Karan Aujla’s heartfelt response to the video, showcasing the bond between two generations of artists. Not only Aujla but also Tauba Tauba actor Vicky Kaushal has now reacted to the viral clip.

Karan Aujla says Asha Bhosle sang it better at the age of 91

The moment unfolded at a recent live performance where Asha Bhosle treated her audience to her rendition of Karan Aujla’s “Tauba Tauba.” Her performance, as always, was nothing short of magical. The clip eventually caught the attention of the original singer, Karan Aujla, who shared his reaction on social media. Taking to Instagram, Aujla expressed how happy he was to have the icon sing his song and called her the “Goddess of Music.”

“@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed ‘Tauba Tauba’… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition from fans and music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.” Also, in one Instagram story, he said, “I wrote it at 27; she sang it at 91 better than me”

Also, Vicky Kaushal, who starred in Tauba Tauba, expressed his excitement on the news. His electrifying moves were a major reason the song was a hit. Taking to Instagram, Kaushal wrote, “What an absolute legend!!! Asha Ji.”

