After a not-so-good phase in the post-pandemic era, Salman Khan is eagerly waiting to bounce back at the box office, and he has a perfect film to get the job done. AR Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini and Holiday, is directing Salman, and everyone is excited to see the collaboration in Sikandar. While there’s enough time left for the film’s release, recently, we got a glimpse of its craze on the ground level as the highly-anticipated teaser of the action extravaganza has emerged as the no.1 teaser of Bollywood.

Murugadoss is known for presenting his heroes well. Most importantly, he never compromises on the story or overall content. We have seen the assault at the box office once Salman’s stardom meets powerful content. So, from his upcoming magnum opus, expectations are very high. And if we go by the teaser, we will witness Bhaijaan’s hardcore action avatar.

The teaser of Sikandar was posted on YouTube the day before yesterday, and as expected, it has generated fantastic responses from all over. The viewers are liking Salman Khan’s look and background music, along with color grading and other aspects. While fans already call it a blockbuster, even most neutrals have only good things to say about the teaser.

According to statistics, the Sikandar teaser emerged as Bollywood’s most-viewed teaser in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Released at 4:05 pm IST on December 28, the teaser generated 41.6 million views on the streaming platform in the first 24 hours. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to claim the record. For the unversed, Dunki’s teaser registered 36.8 million views.

Along with 41.6 million views, the teaser also enjoyed 721K likes in the first 24 hours.

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood teasers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Sikandar – 41.6 million views

Dunki – 36.8 million views

Maidaan – 29.5 million views

Fighter – 23.1 million views

Animal – 22.6 million views

Bharat – 21.5 million views

Kalank – 20 million views

Sanju – 19.1 million views

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Nawab Shah in key roles, Sikandar releases during Eid 2025. While the exact date is not unveiled, it is expected to release by the March end.

