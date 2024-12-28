Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Friday, December 27, 2025, and to mark the occasion, Sikandar’s teaser was set to be released. However, it was postponed to today because of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The date was changed out of respect for the late Manmohan Singh. But the fans need not be upset, as it is finally here, and their excitement is evident in the comment section.

It has been directed by AR Murigadoss, best known for Ghajini. As per IMDb’s data, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Patil Babbar, and Suniel Shetty in supporting roles. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with music by Pritam Chakraborty.

The one-minute forty-one-second teaser of Sikandar only focuses on Salman Khan’s introduction to the titular character. It features a few goons in traditional Japanese armor and stuff hiding and waiting for the moment to attack Khan’s character. Salman is known for his swag in the action movies. The teaser opens with his back shot, and he is then shown tackling all the goons sent to probably kill him.

Thoughts on the teaser –

It has a dark theme and probably signifies the gory side of the action film. It has a very serious undertone; unlike some other action movies by Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss is not fooling around. As the makers said, Salman is in a never-seen-before avatar brimming with charisma, power, and his trademark swag. Nothing has been revealed about the film’s plot. They have kept things under wraps for now, and it might unravel a little in Sikandar’s official trailer.

None of the other actors were revealed in it, as the director knows; Salman is this film’s USP and thus established his character only in the first official teaser. The action looks sleek, and there is plenty more in store. The visuals are also looking very stunning. Another commendable aspect of Sikandar’s teaser is its background score, which has been praised by the fans as well. It has been composed by Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals. The pounding beats and soulful melodies add another layer of brilliance, making Sikandar a full-blown cinematic spectacle. The teaser generated over 512K views in the first seven minutes of its release and 138K likes on NadiadwalaDrandson’s official YouTube channel.

Fan reactions to the teaser-

It is needless to say that Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of India and has countless fans. They were all hyped up about the film’s teaser. One of the fans wrote, “Sikandar All Time Blockbuster.”

Another praised the BGM along with Khan and said, “What are bgm bhai log pura rock .. mega stardom Bhai jaan.”

“This is MASS. Salman Khan is Back. What BGM. What colour scaling. Eid celebrations begin today,” stated one fan.

One fan wrote, “Just amazing..bahot dino baad maaza aagaya…Salman is Back..laut aaya apna Sher…. Sikandar blockbuster.”

One fan wrote, “All records break…..mujhe lagta ye film india ki one of best film hogi ….bht zbrdst.”

And, “Salman Khan:The Sikandar of Bollywood.”

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar by AR Murugadoss is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Eid 2025.

Check out the teaser here:

