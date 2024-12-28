AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning music composer, shared an insightful moment from his early career during an interview with O2 India. Reflecting on a pivotal incident, he revealed how a guitarist’s alcohol-driven harsh comment profoundly influenced Rahman’s artistic path.

At 19, Rahman worked with film composers while simultaneously performing in a band. During a session in 1985-86, a guitarist who was a bit tipsy then directly commented about Rahman’s creativity, suggesting he was copying the styles of the composers he worked with. While the remark initially caught him off guard, Rahman eventually saw some truth in it, pushing him to rethink his approach to music.

AR Rahman realized he was influenced by the composers he worked for. The guitarist’s comment prompted him to reflect deeply on his creative path. Rahman shared, ‘I began distancing myself from those influences, consciously trying to find my own voice.’

AR Rahman worked relentlessly for seven years to break free from external influences and develop his unique musical style. Reflecting on this transformative journey, Rahman acknowledged that valuable lessons often come from unexpected sources. ‘It’s not about dismissing what’s said, but about recognizing the truth in it,’ he remarked.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: Nivetha Thomas & Vishwadev’s Film Gets Confirmed TV Premiere Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News