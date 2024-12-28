Bollywood’s new generation of talent is all set to make waves with the upcoming romantic drama “Loveyapa,” featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. Junaid Khan is the son of veteran actor Aamir Khan. He began his career in Bollywood with PK (2014), where he worked as an Assistant director. Thereafter, he returned to Maharaj (2024), where he beautifully played the social reformer Karsandas Mulji role.

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, will star opposite him in “Loveyapa.” She made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, where she played Betty Cooper. Now, the two actors are set to star together in the movie, which is directed by Advait Chandan.

Loveyapa to release on February 7, 2025

“Loveyapa” brings together two promising newcomers who come from illustrious Bollywood families yet aim to carve their own paths in the industry. The second film in both actors’ careers, the movie’s poster, was recently released by Zee Studios, which puts the film’s release date as February 7, 2025.

Junaid Khan has been honing his craft through theater and behind-the-scenes work and now steps into the spotlight with a role that promises to blend humor and romance. His father, the iconic Aamir Khan, has always emphasized the importance of hard work and authenticity. Khushi Kapoor, too, carries the weight of expectations, being the younger sibling of Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. However, with “Loveyapa,” she seems determined to establish her identity as an actress.

As per India Today, his co-star Junaid shared his appreciation for Khushi. “Khushi and I are very similar in many ways; we are both introverts. She is lovely and always on time,” Junaid Khan said about Khushi. The details of the movie are still in the wraps.

