Varun Dhawan’s Baby John has had a decent run at the box office. However, one thing that has become the most talked-about point of the film is Salman Khan’s cameo. The Sikandar actor appears in the film’s final moments to rescue Baby John and the others.

What happens at the end of Baby John?

Salman Khan made his cameo appearance in the mid-credit scene, where Jackie Shroff’s child trafficking gang tied up Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. All three were agents fighting against the antagonist group. However, a mysterious person soon arrives on the scene with a scarf covering his face.

He jumps into the situation, removes his scarf during the action, and reveals himself as Salman Khan. The megastar is introduced as Agent Bhai Jaan in the film, seemingly the fourth member of Baby John’s agent group. After rescuing everyone, Agent Bhai Jaan also flirts with Wamiqa Gabbi’s character.

What happened after Salman Khan’s cameo appearance

Following this, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan break the fourth wall by wishing the audience well for upcoming festivals and special occasions. Salman wishes a Merry Christmas, and then Varun continues with wishes for Holi, Diwali, Eid, and more.

This scene serves as a thank you to the audience who visited theaters to make Baby John a successful hit.

Baby John Box Office Collection Till Date

As of writing, Baby John has successfully run for three days in theaters. According to Sacnilk, the film opened with a massive Rs 11.25 crore in India. However, on the second day, it saw a significant drop, earning Rs 4.75 crore.

The third day’s earnings are estimated to be around Rs 3.65 crore. This brings Varun Dhawan’s film’s approximate three-day collection to Rs 19.65 crore. This collection is a decent run for Varun Dhawan, especially considering this is his first time taking on a serious role.

