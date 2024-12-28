AP Dhillon is one of the most sought-after Punjabi singers today, known for his viral songs Excuses and Brown Munde. In the last few years, many Punjabi artists, including Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, have made a mark in Bollywood.

However, AP has avoided films, and his songs have not been featured in any Bollywood projects. On the other hand, the singer likes to create his own albums. AP Dhillon has now revealed why he does not sing in movies, saying he does not want to ‘sell his music.’

AP Dhillon Says He Does Not Want to ‘Sell His Music’ to Bollywood

AP Dhillon recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where he discussed why he does not sing songs for movies. The singer said, “Currently, I am away from films. Just because I don’t want to sell my music, let people do whatever they do. I will maybe set an example for the new budding artists.”

AP added that he wants to change the music industry by being an independent artist. “It is good for marketing because the budgets are higher, they push you so much better, and your listeners and streams will go up, but I don’t want to leave that as a legacy. It shouldn’t be like I could have brought a change, but I didn’t,” he said.

AP Dhillon Reveals He was Offered Singing and Acting Roles in Films

AP further revealed that he has already been offered films as a singer and an actor. However, he has rejected these offers for two years as he does not believe in doing things just because everyone else in the industry is doing so.

“I was offered movies, even to be in them, and to do records two years ago. I have been rejecting them for two years and burning my bridges. From one to another, just because I don’t want to be like the other sheep,” he added.

AP concluded by saying that he is not against working in movies, but the business model does not sit well with him. “I am not saying working with films is a bad idea. The actors and directors of a film are getting paid, but someone else is taking care of the business side. What they want sometimes just doesn’t fit with you,” the singer said.

