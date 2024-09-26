Ranveer Allahbadia is one of the most successful YouTubers in India. He started working on his podcast at the age of 22 and garnered 12 million subscribers from his seven channels. Unfortunately, BeerBiceps has been hacked, and all his videos have been deleted from the YouTube channel. Scroll below as we explore his net worth, monthly salary and other details!

The BeerBiceps channel on YouTube has been hacked and renamed ‘@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024’. On the other hand, Ranveer’s personal channel has also been hacked, and the cybercriminals have changed its name to ‘@Tesla.event.trump_2024’. The most heartbreaking part is that all his videos have been deleted from both his channels.

Ranveer Allahbadia reacts to channel hack

It looks like Ranveer Allahbadia is keeping his calm as he reacts to BeerBiceps and his other channels getting hacked on YouTube. In one of his Instagram stories, he shared a picture of his eyes covered with a mask and wrote, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? It was nice knowing y’all.”

The famous social media influencer who was in Singapore is now back to India. He confirmed the same in another story as he continued, “Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. vegan burgers. Death of Beer Biceps met with Death of diet.”

Clearly, Ranveer is stress-eating as his almost decade-long hard work is at huge risk.

How much does Ranveer Allahbadia earn from BeerBiceps?

As per multiple online reports, Ranveer makes monthly earnings of around Rs 35 lacs from BeerBiceps and his other channels on YouTube. He earns from the humungous views, royalties as well as brand endorsements in his videos.

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth

Apart from his YouTube channel, Allahbadia is the co-founder of the famous talent management and influencer marketing agency Monk Entertainment. He is also the co-founder of Level: Mind Body Sleep Journal, RAAAZ, and BeerBiceps Skillhouse.

As of 2024, Ranveer Allahbadia has a net worth of 60 INR crores. He is the third richest Indian YouTuber after CarryMinati Ajey Nagar (410 crores) and Bhuvan Bam (122 crores).

