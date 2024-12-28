Sonu Sood is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, known for his complex roles. While he has portrayed positive roles onscreen, Sood is most known for his negative roles in movies such as Dabangg and R. Rajkumar. However, in real life, Sood has emerged as a true hero by aiding countless stranded migrants and underprivileged individuals. He became a household name in India for his remarkable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations Development Programme also honored Sood for his humanitarian work during that period. Sood also had many other opportunities at the time. Among them was an extraordinary political offer that would have placed him in one of the highest positions of power: the state’s Chief Minister.

Sonu Sood was given multiple offers to join politics but he turned it down

During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood disclosed that political parties had approached him. These parties offered him multiple roles, including the role of Chief Minister, where he was promised not even to contest the elections. He was also offered a seat in the Rajya Sabha and the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

“I was even offered the position of Chief Minister. When I turned it down, they suggested, ‘Why not Deputy Chief Minister?’ Some of the most influential people in the country were behind these offers, including a seat in the Rajya Sabha. They said, ‘Join us, you don’t need to fight elections, just be with us,’” Sood said in the interview. “As you rise, the air becomes thinner, and you have less oxygen. You can go higher, but the question is, how long can you stay there?”

When asked why Sood didn’t accept the proposal, he had his reasons, as he believed that one need not be in power to serve people. “Politics, for many, is about gaining wealth or power,” he said. “Neither of those things interest me. I’m already helping people in my own way, without needing to answer to anyone. If I were in politics, I’d be accountable to someone, which scares me. I like my freedom to help others without any strings attached,” Sonu Sood said in the interview.

