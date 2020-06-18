R... Rajkumar Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Shahid Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha's 2013 Entertainer

R… Rajkumar Box Office: Shahid Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha’s 2013 entertainer R… Rajkumar did pretty well at the Box Office and proved to be a silver line in the dark phase of Shahid. The film directed by Prabhudheva had hit music and therefore took a good opening of 9.5 crores but the fine trending which it followed was the good news for makers.

After a good start at the Box Office, it enjoyed the first weekend of 29 crores and collected 47 crores in 1st week. Continuing ahead it added 17 crores more and reached a lifetime business of 64 crores.

R… Rajkumar was declared a Plus affair.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film.

Day 1: 9.5 crores

Day 2: 8.5 crores

Day 3: 11 crores

First Weekend: 29 crores

Day 4: 5.5 crores

Day 5: 4.75 crores

Day 6: 4.25 crores

Day 7: 3.5 crores

First Week: 47 crores

Second Weekend: 13 crores

Post Second Week: 4 crores

Total: 64 crores

