FWICE Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan As Netizens Blame The Superstar For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has created a rage across the entire country. Different theories about the actor’s suicide are coming out including lobbying and nepotism in Bollywood. On one hand, star kids are being questioned, while on the other hand, Salman Khan and others have been accused of lobbying.

After Sushant’s death, Abhinav Kashyap took to Twitter and shared a shocking post. The post explained how Salman Khan and his family destroyed Abhinav’s career by using their contacts. Soon after the post went viral, netizens took potshots at the Dabangg actor for using his power for wrong deeds.

Apart from Abhinav’s claims, the reports started flooding social media stating, major production houses including Salman Khan’s SKF, boycotted Sushant. Thus, pushing the Chhichhore actor into the depression. Over the last few days, there’s a lot of reactions coming out on the news but finally, FWICE (Federation Of Western India Cine Employees).

FWICE has released an official statement, which reads, “On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the entire media and entertainment industry, we the members of the FWICE would hereby like to thank you for your kindness and generosity towards our members during these difficult times of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The kindness and thoughtfulness that has been showered by you on our members through Being Human Foundation has enabled our workers to survive with dignity in this trying period and are feeding their families.”

“We wish to assure you that we along with all our affiliate associations and scores of their members stand in solidarity of your support in this situation. If need arise, we are all ready to collectively raise our voices supporting you in any situation,” the statement reads further.

Check out the complete statement below:

The statement is signed by FWICE’s Chief Advisor, Ashoke Pandit and other dignitaries.

