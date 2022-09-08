Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the silver screen with Pathaan and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen after four years. That being said, his cameo appearance in Brahmastra has also got his fans excited.

Advertisement

Hailing from a humble middle-class family, SRK has reached the peak of the Bollywood hierarchy that one can only dream of. His grit, hard work, and talent have got him to reach this level. Over three decades of his acting career, the superstar gave us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Amarkant Varma in Dil Se.. Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades.

Advertisement

While Shah Rukh Khan won everyone’s hearts with his on-screen roles, his unique sense of humour made us love him even more. His witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

The superstar often conducts AMA sessions on Twitter and his responses to his fan’s questions never fail to crack us up. Back in 2016, a fan tried to troll him by asking, “I want to bite your lips! can I?? #asksrk” but SRK’s reply to this took the cake.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “No I haven’t brushed my teeth yet!!!!”

No I haven't brushed my teeth yet!!!! https://t.co/w53VlXDiYB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Another user expressed her desire to kiss his dimple. The user wrote, “@iamsrk

I want to kiss your dimple 😘😘😘 #AskSRK” To which King Khan replied, “Which one left or right???”

Which one left or right??? https://t.co/NAhRZ3ecJn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s directorial Jawan. The film will also see Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara in important roles. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy Dunki.

Must Read: When Dhoom 2 Was Also Envisioned With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan But Hrithik Roshan Beat Them To Be The Makers’ First Choice, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram