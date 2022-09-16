Brahmastra continues to give a tough fight at the box office despite the mixed word of mouth. The Ranbir Kapoor led film has collected around 170 crores in all languages and crossed the 300 crore mark globally. Amidst its all, leading lady Alia Bhatt is reacting to the negative reviews and has the best possible response. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Brahmastra created a stir with its full version of the song Kesariya. Netizens began a meme fest over the words “Love Storyian” in the lyrics and compared it to elaichi in a biryani. After the release of the movie, many criticized its allegedly poor dialogues.

Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji were in Ahmedabad to promote Brahmastra. The trio was asked about negative comments about the film, and Alia reacted, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity.”

Alia Bhatt added, “Whenever media asks a negative questions, we try to not divert ourselves into it. Criticism, reviews, opinions and feedback are the audience’s right. We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hani positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire)”

Take a look at the viral video below:

she is pregnant right now but her mindset is commendable. this is the same girl who faced insane trolling during her initial days but see now, the way she answers the media these days is not an easy task. only warmth and positivity. keep shining <3pic.twitter.com/Z3ble4IDZh — simp (@jhonkahawaka) September 15, 2022

Well, preggers Alia Bhatt surely comes with some words of wisdom!

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

