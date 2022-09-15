Bollywood is one industry where people fall in love and out of love with each other very quickly. You would hear rumours today and tomorrow, the relationship between two actors might not even exist. Today, we bring you one such throwback story where Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi were in an alleged relationship with each other but after the actor got married to Neha Dhupia, Fatehi refused to recognise him in one of her interviews. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Over the years, Nora’s career trajectory has changed in a massive way. She’s currently one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and enjoys a huge fan following with over 42 million followers on Instagram. It was 2018, when in an interview, the beauty dodged a question about her alleged ex-boyfriend Angad and responded in a very cold manner.

In 2018, Nora Fatehi became an internet sensation with Satyamev Jayate’s ‘Dilbar’ song and her dancing skills are truly brilliant. During one of the interviews with Hindustan Times, when asked if she congratulated Angad Bedi on his wedding with Neha Dhupia, Nora gave a cold answer and said, “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is.”

While Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi never publicly accepted their relationship but were close to each other at one point in time and attended many social events together. Reportedly, the actor’s closeness with his wife Neha Dhupia was the reason behind his split with Nora.

In fact, back in the day, both Nora and Angad attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding together and their pictures were doing rounds on social media. In fact, the actress denied meeting Bedi and said, “I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life.”

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi not recognising alleged ex-boyfriend Angad Bedi in her interview? Tell us in the comments below.

