Nora Fatehi often leads the headlines for her professional achievements or personal controversies, but she gets massive coverage for her upbeat fashion sense and sartorial choices. Recently she shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, and we can’t stop but praise her beauty!

Nora, who started her journey as a dancer, is making quite a buzz in Bollywood with her unique looks and groovy moves. Whenever she steps outside in the city, she never fails to mesmerise her fans with her fashionable looks and inspire them to recreate some of her outfit choices.

A few hours ago, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 shoot. In the photos, Nora Fatehi can be seen wearing a tangerine-coloured saree with sequinned detailing all over it with a sleek hemline, flaunting her toned mid-riff. She paired it with a sequinned sleeveless blouse showing her cle*vage. Sharing them, she wrote, “Retro Vibe”.

Nora Fatehi accentuated her look with a pearl-studded choker and a pair of ear studs. She kept her hair open, flaunting her curtain bangs. For makeup, she put on a light foundation, blushed cheeks, soft glowy eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and tangy nude lip shade. Her whole look gave an ‘apsara wali’ vibe.

Whatever Nora Fatehi wears immediately grabs our attention. Be it a saree, a bodycon dress, a bikini suit, or even a pantsuit, she keeps on trying different looks giving enough content to the fashionmongers to discuss. Well, I absolutely loved this s*xy retro look of hers. What about you? Let us know!

