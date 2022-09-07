The Neon green colour palette has made its comeback in the gloomy, monsoon weather after being a major hit in the summer and spring seasons. Currently the neon green is a rage in Bollywood as the actors are seen sporting some uber cool outfits in different shades of the colour. Neons have always stood out in colours like ochre, mustard, and bright as well as pastels. Bollywood divas like Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh, to name just a couple, have captured our hearts with their beauty while wearing some breathtaking bright green clothing. But what caught our attention lately are Sonal Chauhan and Nora Fatehi who wore the same ruched corseted midi dress from the shelves of House Of CB and we cannot decide who wore it better.

Sonal Chauhan has a keen eye for fashion and that can be seen through her sartorial choices. May it be the red carpet looks or street style fashion, Sonal adds a personal touch to every outfit and we love that about her. Seen like a ray of sunshine herself, Sonal made quite a statement in a neon midi dress from the clothing brand House of CB.

The one-shouldered midi dress featured a corset bust line with a wrap detailing on the other shoulder and a body-con fit. The outfit showcased a plunging neckline and ruched details at the waist and downwards. Accessorising the look with stud earrings and a delicate bracelet, Sonal Chauhan kept it simple and stylish. For makeup, she opted for dewy makeup with neatly done eyes and glossy lips.

Nora Fatehi wore it too on her trip to Dubai and stunned her fans. Nora looked phenomenal in the corseted midi dress in bright yellow which had one shoulder detailing, a plunging neckline and ruched details.

The bodycon outfit accentuated Nora Fatehi‘s well-toned body. What added the oomph factor to the outfit was the pair of metallic heels the actor wore and the shiny gold mini bag she carried with the outfit. Leaving her mane loose, Nora opted for soft glam makeup with nude lip colour.

Its surely tough to determine who wore the neon midi dress better, Sonal Chauhan or Nora Fatehi?

