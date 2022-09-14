Selena Gomez is one of the most famous faces on Earth and has a fan following of millions. She is known for her acting as well as singing skills. Besides this, Gomez is also known for her impeccable fashion and beauty. The Only Murders in the Building singer has wowed everyone with her red carpet looks several times.

However, it is not just the outfits that she picks but also the makeup that amazes us. Selena puts so much effort into what goes on her face, and it shows. A fine example of this from her recent appearance at the Emmy Awards 2022.

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet of the prestigious television award night in a beautiful gown with a Celine neckline. The Rare Beauty founder accompanied the attire with dangling earrings and ravishing makeup. She looked so pretty, and we are dying to know the secret behind her glowing face. Guess what? her makeup artist just revealed it, and we are totally copying it.

While speaking with Vogue, Selena Gomez’s makeup artist, Melissa Murdick, said, “The idea was to not over-complicate it—keeping makeup effortless and bronzed. The most important part of the look is bringing in the glow and getting the skin flawless.” Melissa said that she opted for a pore-diffusing primer on Gomez’s T-zone to minimize shine.

She then applied foundation, which was followed by Rare Beauty’s Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight to Selena‘s high points of the face. To not overdo the makeup, Gomez went with softly defined brows, swishes of champagne, and rich brown eyeshadows across the lids. A delicate touch of liner and buffed bronze was used to achieve healthy-looking skin.

For the final touch, Selena Gomez’s lips were kept in the same bronzed, caramel colour family. Her makeup artist used Rare Beauty’s lip liner in shade, Talented, beneath a peach-hued lipstick in Humble, and a bit of gloss.

