Who can stay away from fashion? Well, no one and who inspires us? The celebs, of course. Among all of the Bollywood divas, Malaika Arora is the one who never misses a chance to show off her toned figure and flaunt her curves and gorgeous looks in different attires. It seems like the age number is going backwards for this diva!

Advertisement

From attenting friend’s wedding party to standing in front of camera for photoshoots, from casual brunch dates to red carpet looks, Malla is always ready with her best fashion foot forward. She has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion and styling.

Advertisement

Recently, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She was wearing a pastel lavender coloured sequinned slip-on dress that featured a small thigh-slit and completed her look with a pair of crystal danglers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

For makeup, she kept it glowy and chic and accentuated with a light foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, lilac coloured cut-crease eye shadow with a dash of glitters, mascara laden lashes and matte brown lip shade. Malaika Arora left her beachy curls open. Now what attracted me towards her whole look was the heels. No look is complete with a proper pair of shoes, and the diva was wearing prism-effect ballerina pump stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Even though I cannot bear wearing heels like this, my heart thumped twice to get my hands on a pair of heels like Malaika Arora’s. Well, she sure looked like a lilac dream. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Termed “Junior Malaika Arora” Over Flaunting Mid-Riff In A Crop Top, Netizens Say “Ye Log Bhi Apne Aap Ko Superstar Samajh Lete Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram