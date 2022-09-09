Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor take social media by storm every time they get snapped together. After making their relationship official, the couple has been making appearances together every now and then. Right from their exotic lovey-dovey vacations to attending each other’s family functions, they make heads turn every time they enter a room.

Recently, the couple was snapped at the airport which doesn’t seem to go down well the netizens. The duo was trolled for their late night romance. The Ek Villain Returns actor was snapped dropping his ladylove at the airport. The Munni Badnaam girl wore comfy and super stylish co-ords and paired it with white shoes for her airport look. She let her hair down sans make-up.

Arjun Kapoor on the other hand wore a blue sweatshirt and was seen hiding his face with the hoodie. Soon after the visuals surfaced on the web, Malla and Arjun were trolled for it. While one said, “Ye ishq bollywood me hi possible hai” while another said, “Itni raat me mtlb nibba nibbi khela hoke kahin bhej rha h malai ka arora.” Check it out below:

Earlier, on his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, the actor had opened up about pushing his marriage. He was heard telling Karan Johar, “No. And honestly, because it’s been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career. I’m a very realistic person Karan, it’s not like I need to hide anything. I’m not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I’m not talking about financially, I’m talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I’m happy, I can make my partner happy and live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.”

