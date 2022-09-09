Kajol is one actress who ruled our hearts while we were young. Even though she doesn’t appear in many films today, she continued to be the favourite of many and the media always clicks her while she’s out and about in the city. The same happened at the airport recently, and the video of the same is earning the actress backlash. Why? Read on.

In the video, she can be seen exiting the airport dressed in a black maxi dress with vibrant prints and text. The actress completed her look with a black leather jacket, glasses and white trainers.

While the video initially sees her interacting with her security while the media present walks backwards taking her pictures and videos. On seeing Kajol’s bodyguard try to clear the path, the Dilwale actress fastens her pace and says “Chalo dikhao kitna fit ho tum log (Show me how fit you guys are).”

Matching her speed, the paps continue their backward semi-run while asking each other to be careful or they will fall. One media person can be heard saying “gir jaayenge” to which the bodyguards tell them in Hindi that they should clear the way then. Not pleased with this behaviour one netizen wrote, “I wonder why the media gives her so much footage….let her go to hell bloody go there n shoot a street dog but not her…. 😡”

Slamming Kajol for her attitude, one netizen wrote, “Very good actress but in public she always behave very weird.” Another added, “Can somebody please teach her how to walk and talk properly💁🏼‍♀️” A third noted, “Cartoon khudko atanu kya samjti ek ratti bharbi kuch he nahi isme”

Trolling Kajol at her brisk pace while exiting the airport and making the paps run backwards, one netizen wrote, “Isko washroom jana hae mat roko raita beekhar degi yahi😂” Another wondered, “Itne Tez kha Jaa rahe ho aap 😢” A third added, “She looks like bhikariyo ko bhaga rahi types,” while a fourth simple said, “Rajdhani express“ Further making fun of her walking so fast, others wrote, “Bhai usko pressure lga hua h😂😂😂,” “Inko potty aayi hai lagta hai ..the way she’s rushing 😂”

Commenting on Kajol’s airport fashion choice, one netizen wrote, “Leather jacket in this heat 🥵” Another added, “Ranveer singh ke wardrobe mein kuch din beetaaye” A third added, “Jaya bachaan 2.n fashion sense to kabhi nahi thi” A fourth noted, “Nighty phen kr Kha nikal gai”

What do you think of Kajol and her attitude towards the media present at the airport?

