Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora met back in 1998 during a coffee ad shoot. The duo struck chords in no time and fell in love soon after. They were together for almost 18 years before filing for a divorce citing compatibility issues. But it was once that father Salim Khan was asked to comment on their relationship and set the records straight. Scroll below for all the details.

Currently, Malaika and Arbaaz are in quite a happy space. While the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is having time of her life with Arjun Kapoor, Khan is in a relationship with Georgia Adriani. There were a lot of rumours that did the rounds speculating the possible reason behind their split and one of them is Salman Khan and his family.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Salim Khan reacted to Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s divorce back in 2016 and said, “I am a writer… don’t ask me about anyone’s love affair or break-up reports. I never interfere in the life of my kids. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Polycarp also reacted to the news and said, “They are two grown up adults …it is there business. I don’t want to get into it. I don’t want to talk to press.”

Meanwhile, it is said that Salman Khan tried his best to mend the differences between Malaika and her brother Arbaaz. But the actress had already made up her mind and left their house with her son Arhaan.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora continue to co-parent their son. They were recently even seen spotted at the airport and made a lot of noise over it.

