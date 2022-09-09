Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most successful Bollywood couples in the entertainment industry. The duo attended ‘Ganpati Pooja’ at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s house and now their pictures are doing the rounds on social media. As usual the couple stole the show with their style statement and Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a red kurta-pyjama along with shades. The actor is now getting trolled brutally and is getting compared with Abhijit Bichukale. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The couple was dressed traditionally for the ‘Pooja’ at CM Shinde’s house and looked ethereal as ever. While Ranveer was seen wearing a red kurta-pyjama, Deepika wore a pretty dark green-coloured embroidered velvet kurta, which she paired with red gotapatti dupatta. Not just DeepVeer but also Sara Ali Khan and Varun Sharma attended the event.

Advertisement

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram and the picture is going crazy viral there. They’re all smiles as they interact with each other and people around them at CM Eknath Shinde’s residence.

Take a look at their pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Ranveer Singh’s look, a user on Instagram commented, “Ranveer looks like Abhijeet bichukale😂” Another user commented, “Y call these Druggies of the society? There r many inspiring people in our Maharashtra who should be invited and given respect.” A third user commented, “1st time Ranveer Singh ko pure kapde me dek aa hu 🤣🤣”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer being trolled by netizens and getting compared with Abhijit Bichukale? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer Leaked Online In HD?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram