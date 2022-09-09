Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for speaking her mind regardless of the consequences. Often her statements land her in controversies. Now the Thalaivii actress called herself ‘Netawadi’ (a follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose) and not ‘Gandhiwadi’. Scroll down to know more.

The National award-winning actress attended the spectacular inauguration of the revamped Rajpath – Kartavya Path in Delhi on Thursday. During the mega event, Kangana spoke to the media wherein she said that the “struggle of revolutionaries, be it Netaji or Savarkar had been completely denied as only one side was shown”.

As reported by News Agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, “I have always said that I’m Netawadi (Netaji Subhash Chandrawadi, not Gandhiwadi. For this, several people get troubled by the way I speak. Everyone has their own way of thinking and I believe that the struggle of Netaji and several other revolutionaries like Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) ji have been completely denied. Only one side was shown that said ‘slap me on one side of my face, I’ll turn the other one also’ (It was said by Mahatma Gandhi). Only that side was shown that we achieved freedom by doing hunger strike and Dandi march. That’s not the case.”

“Lakhs of people sacrificed themselves. Netaji campaigned around the world to bring forth the dire situation of India by taking part in World War 2. He also built an army and had active participation thus building pressure on the British. He gave the power to whoever he wanted, he wasn’t hungry for power. He was hungry for freedom and he made the country free,” Kangana Ranaut added.

Hailing the inauguration of the new Kartavya Path, Kangana Ranaut said, “This is the path of duty, many generations will lead by example and walk on it. If you keep the name Rajpath, it will not lead by example, but the Kartavya Path is the path of duty, this will serve as guidance to people.”

Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan was also in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path on Thursday evening. A statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was also installed near India Gate.

