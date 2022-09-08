Whenever we hear Tara Sutaria’s name all that comes to our mind is glitz and glam. But we must that more than that the actress also makes headlines for her acting chops. The diva made her Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Tara was last seen in Ek Villain Returns where she was paired opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Ek Villain Returns emerged as a box office dud and its fate was decided on the very first day of its release.

Recently, Tara Sutaria was spotted by paps with a mystery man while exiting an eatery. The diva looked stunning in a black polka dot off should crop top which she had paired with ripped mommy jeans. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens began the guessing game. While a few think he was Kartik Aaryan others thought it was Sidharth Malhotra.

A section of netizens also said that it was her boyfriend Adar Jain himself in disguise. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier speaking about her relationship with Adar Jain, Tara Sutaria had told Filmfare, “”Apart from having a wonderful job and a great family and all of that, what’s the one thing that all human beings, no matter where we come from, want? Love. We want to be loved and give love, so it would be absurd to pretend that one doesn’t love somebody or that one doesn’t have emotions that veer towards that direction. I get very attached to people, and I think both of us are similar that way. We get attached to that special person and the people close to him/her. It helps to understand who he or she is and who they are.”

“A lot of people in his family remind me of people in my family. The warmth, love, and generosity that you will find in most Parsi households, you will find in Punjabi households too. It’s been wonderful. I respect them and love them deeply because for me, it’s important that if you love, you must love deeply,” Tara Sutaria had added.

Coming back, who do you think Tara Sutaria was with? Do let us know

