Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, she’s been slaying it and how. The actress, who enjoys a strong fan following on and off social media, never misses a chance to grab everyone’s attention. No matter where she goes, Bebo makes sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, which emerged as a box office dud.

The actress never fails to serve us with some major fashion looks every time she steps out. Be it ethnic, casual or party, she nails it all.

Just a while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took social media by storm when she dropped some adorable clicks with baby boy Jeh. The mother-son duo visited aunt Rima Jain’s house for Ganpati Darshan where they were accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, cousin brothers Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and Adar Jain. For the Ganapati darshan, the actress looked stunning in a printed Kaftan which she had paired with accessories.

On the other hand, cutie-patootie Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan looked cute as button in a black t-shirt and white pants.

Check out these pics:

After looking at the pictures, we cannot help but drool over Jeh’s cute expressions. Even Soha Ali Khan agrees with us as she commented on her photos, “Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha’Allah….”

On the work front, Kareena has The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and an untitled next with Rhea Kapoor.

Coming back, what do you have to say about Bebo’s super cute photos with Jeh? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such gossip and updates.

