Gangajal director and Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker has no qualms about speaking his mind. From the past few months, the director is not shied away from calling a spade a spade. The Apaharan director is returning to the silver screen with his upcoming film Matto Ki Saikil and has been going places for the promotion of the film. During his recent conversation, the filmmaker was asked about the downfall of Bollywood and about the boycott culture.

Advertisement

The director in his latest interview revealed that no a-lister wants to work with him as they are no easily available. He further went on to name Bollywood biggies adding that many want to complete shooting in 30 days and move on different projects.

Advertisement

Not only that Prakash Jha also opened up about the boycott culture and said that a good film is not affected by the boycott. Adding that there was a boycott call for Laal Singh Chaddha, people still went to watch the film but didn’t like it.

Speaking to India Today, Prakash Jha said, “I am facing difficulty. I don’t work with A-list actors. I have stopped that. They don’t want to work with me either. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are not easily available to me because I don’t make a proposal like that. I don’t want to finish a film in 30 days’ time because the actor wants to move on to another project. I want to do my project the way I want. Many don’t want to work on a difficult script. It is not to say that it might not happen someday, but it is difficult.”

Prakash Jha further opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha not being liked by the audience. The filmmaker said further, “Unless there is a comprehensive study about a film which is genuinely good and does not do well because of the boycott, one can’t compare. So far, that has not happened. There was a boycott call for Laal Singh Chaddha. One was concerned about it but then, even the people who watched the film did not speak very highly of it. People realise from the trailer or from the publicity what the film has to offer.”

Prakash Jha concluded saying that we are over promoting films by going on dance reality show and comedy show like Kapil Sharma. He said, “Today we are over-publicising movies. We go to a dance show, a comedy show, Kapil Sharma, and everywhere else. If a film is about to release, you must make people aware of it by using promotional tools. But, over-promoting a movie won’t help. There is this actor who you see every three months. How much exposure do you need? He does not even give time to put himself in a character. Every time he appears as himself. How much can you watch him? But at the same time, there is another actor who takes 4-5 years to make a film. Everything will depend on the story you make.”

Must Read: Aashram Director Prakash Jha Addresses Bobby Deol’s Show Defaming Hindu Accusations, Says “Jo Log Dharm Ko Bachaane Nikle Hai, Woh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram